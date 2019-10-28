Spotify says stock price too low as it reports surprise profit

Q3 total premium subscribers of 113M were up 30% Y/Y, and topped the consensus forecast for 111.2M. Gross margin of 25.5% was up 20 basis points Y/Y, and topped consensus of 24.7%.

Podcasts are a big source of growth, with hours streamed up a whopping 39% Q/Q, and 14% adoption of podcast listening by MAUs.

Q4 guidance calls for total MAUs of 255M-270M, total premium subs of 120M-125M, and gross margin of 23.7%-25.7%. Interestingly, guidance has some commentary about the stock price. The Cliff's Notes: It's too low.

