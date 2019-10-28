AngloGold's Q3 production falls while costs rise
Oct. 28, 2019 7:43 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -2.7% pre-market after reporting gross Q3 profit jumped 52% from the same quarter last year to $281M, but full-year gold production is expected to come in at the low end of its guidance range while costs are at the higher end.
- AU says Q3 gold production fell 3% Y/Y to 825K oz., hurt by the planned reduction in output from Cerro Vanguardia in Argentina, which now produces fewer by-products and at lower grades; Kibali in Democratic Republic of Congo, where open-pit mining is contributing fewer ounces off the high base achieved in last year's comparable quarter; and Mponeng in South Africa, where grades were lower than in the year-ago quarter.
- Given the lower production, Q3 all-in sustaining costs rose 12% Y/Y to $1,031/oz. from $920/oz.
- However, AU's free cash flow also jumped 12% from a year earlier thanks to higher gold prices, and it says its Obuasi project in Ghana will start by year-end.
- For the full year, AU expects overall annual production will be in the lower half of its forecast range of 3.25M-3.45M oz., with costs at the upper end of the range.