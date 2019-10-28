JPMorgan may move thousands of jobs out of New York area - Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is considering relocating several thousand New York-based employees out of the area to control costs before a potential recession, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the bank's strategy.

One option is to sell its investment-banking headquarters at 383 Madison Ave., with an eye to possibly shifting roles to lower-cost areas such as Plano, TX, Columbus, OH, and Wilmington, DE.

For JPM's asset-management group and investment bank, mostly non-client-facing workers would be affected, but some junior-level investment banker roles may be moved.

There are already plans to move hundreds of New York-based credit-risk jobs to Texas and to locate some senior-level employees of the consumer bank there, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Still, JPMorgan's new headquarters will house twice as many employees as its old one did, said company spokesman Joe Evangelisti.

“We are committed to the NYC metro area,” he said. “We expect it to be our largest location for the foreseeable future.”