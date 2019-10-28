ON Semi +1.7% after mixed Q3 results, outlook

Raymond James notes that ON Semi's (NASDAQ:ON) +1.7% Q3 report suggested "modest improvement in business conditions, though ON’s prior predictions of improvement have been premature."

The firm notes that the Y/Y decline in ON's revenue forecast was "significantly better" than peer Texas Instruments, which reported last week.

KeyBanc (Sector Weight) calls the results and outlook "mixed" with stabilizing business trends but weak end-market demand and, continuing macro pressures, and low visibility into future demand.

ON reported in-line revenue with a 10% Y/Y decrease and an EPS miss. The Q4 outlook sees $1.35-1.4B in revenue with gross margin of 35.7-36.7%.

Earnings press release.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM ET with a webcast here.