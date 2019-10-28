BP, Kosmos make major gas discovery off Mauritania

The BP-operated Orca-1 exploration well offshore Mauritania has made a major gas discovery in the BirAllah area, says joint venture partner Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS).

KOS says the Orca-1 well, which targeted a previously untested Albian play, exceeded pre-drill expectations and encountered 36 meters of net gas pay in excellent quality reservoirs.

The well also extended the Cenomanian play fairway by confirming 11 meters of net gas pay in a down-structure position relative to the original Marsouin-1 discovery well.

KOS believes Orca-1 and Marsouin-1 have de-risked up to 50T cf of gas from the Cenomanian and Albian plays in the BirAllah area, a more than sufficient resource to support a world-scale liquefied natural gas project.