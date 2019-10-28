Sell-siders like Viela Bio in premarket action

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) initiated with Equal Weight rating at Morgan Stanley, Neutral rating with a $23 price target at JPMorgan and Outperform rating with a $33 (29% upside) price target at RBC.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (114% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs, Overweight rating and $25 price target at JPMorgan and Outperform rating at Cowen and Company.
Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (56% upside) price target at Goldman, Buy rating and $44 target at Guggenheim, Outperform at Cowen and Overweight with a $25 target at Morgan Stanley.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) initiated with Buy rating and $1.20 (97% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 8% premarket.
