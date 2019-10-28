HSBC abandons RoTE target of 11%, shares slump 3.8%

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) falls 3.8% in premarket trading as interim CEO Noel Quinn says Q3 results show that "our previous plans are no longer sufficient to improve performance" of its continental Europe, U.S. and non-ring-fence bank in the U.K. businesses.

"We are therefore accelerating plans to remodel them, and move capital into higher growth and return opportunities," he said.

HSBC drops its target to reach return on tangible equity of more than 11% in 2020, citing its outlook for softer revenue growth.

Q3 profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.97B, down from $4.37B in Q2; a FactSet poll of analysts expected $3.96B for the quarter.

Q3 adjusted revenue of $13.27B trails the average analyst estimate of $13.95B and compares with $13.88B in Q2 and $13.49B in Q3 2018.

HSBC plans to rebalance capital away from low-return businesses.

Says such actions and any continuing deterioration in the revenue environment could result in significant charges in Q4 and subsequent periods, with the possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges.

Intends to sustain dividend and maintain a CET1 ratio of more than 14%.

