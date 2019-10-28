New bull says Roku benefits from competition; ROKU +2.8%

Bank of America starts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at Buy and a $154 price target, saying the company's position as a neutral provider with a large installed base benefits from the increasing competition among streaming services.

The firm says the Street has "overestimated" the competition's potential impact on Roku and calls the recent selloff "excessively punitive."

BofA expects strong platform revenue growth as more advertisers turn to streaming and continuing benefits from the demand for smart TVs.

Roku has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.