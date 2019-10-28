PG&E plunges to record lows as more mass power shutdowns loom

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -27.2% pre-market, extending Friday's disastrous 30% drop, as a wildfire north of San Francisco burned nearly uncontrolled and nearly 3M people were left without power over the weekend.

Even as PG&E has begun restoring electricity to some who lost power in California's largest deliberate blackout ever, the utility warns another round of wind gusts could cause more shutdowns Tuesday, and some customers may not see their power restored from the initial outage until later the week.

The scope of the current blackout is historic, with 38 of California's 58 counties affected; the largest number of shutoffs were in Sonoma County, and power was knocked out in heavily populated areas including Oakland, Berkeley and most of Marin County north of San Francisco.