Value stocks' rise is just starting, Morgan Stanley says

U.S. value stocks surpassing growth stocks marks the beginning of a longer-term trend, Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson writes in a report.

The move favors an overweight position in financials, consumer staples, and utilities, he said.

S&P 500 Value Index returned ~5% since the start of August vs. +0.9% for the S&P 500 Growth Index.

“The long-overdue adjustment process for the most expensive secular growth stocks is under way and will likely continue until valuations become so cheap that they discount a more achievable outcome on growth and profitability and/or the risk of economic recession and lower capex subsides. I don’t think we’re there yet on either score," according to the report.

ETFs: CLM, FUND, BFOR, VLUE,QVAL, PWC, FVAL