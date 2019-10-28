Glaxo launches late-stage development of antibiotic gepotidacin

Dosing is underway in GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Phase 3 program evaluating gepotidacin, a new class of antibiotic called triazaacenaphthylene bacterial topoisomerase inhibitors, in patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infection and urogenital gonorrhea.

The two clinical trials will evaluate the drug in the two infections cited above caused by bacteria that the CDC has identified as antibiotic resistance threats.

EAGLE 1 will compare gepotidacin to ceftriaxone plus azithromycin.

EAGLE 2 will compare gepotidacin to nitrofurantoin.

Preliminary results should be available by late 2021.

Phase 2 data showed a 95% success rate in eradicating N. gonorrhea in adults with uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea.