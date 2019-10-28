BAML defends V.F. Corp

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a positive view on V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) despite the FQ2 miss.

"We continue to expect strong growth in Vans & The North Face through F2H20 as we expect a 'strong Back-to-School season' to continue through holiday as VFC raised its FX neutral revenue guidance for both Vans (+13-14% vs. prior +11-13%) and The North Face (+9-10% vs. prior +8-9%)," advise analyst Robert Ohmes and team.

BAML expects Vans growth to be driven by newer Progression styles such as Comfy Cush, which continue to outpace heritage styles and continued strength in apparel. Growth in The North Face led by more lifestyle-oriented products is also anticipated.

BAML maintains a Buy rating on VFC and price objective of $100 (19% upside potential).