Loews Q3 net marred by $151M charge at CNA

Leows (NYSE:L) Q3 net income of $72M, or 24 cents per share, includes a $151M charge related to the recognition of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) of an active life reserve premium deficiency in long-term care that was primarily driven by changes in interest rate assumptions.

Excluding the charge, Q3 earnings fell mainly due to lower results at CNA and Diamond Offshore Drilling, partly offset by higher parent company net investment income.

Q3 revenue of $3.68B increased from $3.61B in the year-ago quarter; insurance premiums rose to $1.89B from $1.85B a year earlier.

Q3 consolidated net investment gains of $5M vs. $11M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share excluding AOCI was $64.85 at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $62.16 at Dec. 31, 2018.

CNA Financial Q3 net income attributable to Loews sank to $96M from $300M in Q3 2018; Diamond Offshore loss of $48M compared with a loss of $27M a year earlier; Boardwalk Pipelines net income of $29M inched up from $28M.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

