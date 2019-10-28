TEAM +2.7% as BofA turns bullish

Bank of America upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from Neutral to Buy with a $135 price target, citing "an enhanced buying opportunity" after the recent selloff that has shares down 22% since an August high.

Analyst Nikolay Beliov says the company has a "best of breed business model" and sees TEAM as better positioned than its peers to survive macro slowing.

The analyst calls TEAM's 30% FCF margin and revenue growth "appealing" in a low interest rate environment.

Atlassian has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.