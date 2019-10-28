Starbucks called intriguing ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer previews Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) ahead of the coffee giant's earnings report due out later this week.

The firm expects same-store sales growth in the Americas of +4% vs. +4.5% consensus and EPS of $0.69 vs. $0.70 consensus. Analyst Brian Bittner and team note that the market has already probably digested that Starbucks will guide for a drop in Americas same-store sales.

"While the near-term setup isn't perfect, we do see shares as intriguing after the 14% pull-back since the beginning of September. Our analysis regarding 2020 EPS guidance reducing consensus is mostly reflected in shares, in our view. While 28x P/E is down from 32x, we understand it remains elevated, but see potential double-digit EBIT growth in 2020 and 2021 being supportive," reads the Oppenheimer summary.