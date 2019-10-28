CNA Financial Q3 earnings slashed by $170M charge

Oct. 28, 2019
  • CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Q3 core EPS of 37 cents includes a $170M after-tax charge related to unlocking active life reserves to recognize a premium deficiency as a result of gross premium valuation completed in the quarter and a $44M after-tax reduction in claim reserves resulting from the annual claim experience study.
  • Compares with core EPS of $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.
  • "In addition, the changes made to our Long Term Care assumptions as a part of our annual reserve review reflect our continued prudent management of this runoff portfolio," said Chairman and CEO Dino E. Robusto.
  • Q3 net written premiums of $1.71B increased 8% Y/Y; net investment income of $274M fell from $282M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 property & casualty combined ratio of 97.6% increased from 94.2% in the year-ago quarter; P&C combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development was 94.6% vs. 94.8%.
  • Book value per share excluding AOCI was $44.14 at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $44.55 at Dec. 31, 2018.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
