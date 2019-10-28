Celsius swallows up Func Food Group

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) announces that it completed the previously announced financial restructuring and acquisition of Func Food Group Oyj.

The transaction amounted to $15.1M in cash and the assumption of $9.5M of outstanding debt.

Func Food is described as a Nordic wellness company that markets and distributes beverages, protein bars, supplements and superfoods under the brands Celsius, FAST Sports Nutrition, CocoVi and FitFarm.

Celsius expects the acquisition of Func Food to be an important next step in its strategy to build a globally dominate brand.

Source: Press Release