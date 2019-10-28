Enterprise Products' gross operating margin from NGL pipelines hits record

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +0.2% pre-market despite missing Wall Street expectations for Q3 earnings and revenue amid weaker commodity prices for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane and butane.

EPD says Q3 total gross operating margin was $2B compared with $2.1B for the year-ago quarter, but gross operating margin from its natural gas liquids pipelines and storage business jumped 15% to a record $593M from $514M a year ago, as NGL pipeline transportation volumes rose to 3.6M bbl/day from 3.5M bbl/day for the year-ago quarter.

Q3 distributable cash flow totaled $1.6B, which provided 1.7x coverage of the $0.4425/unit cash distribution and resulted in $665M of retained DCF; the cash distribution rose 2.3% compared to the distribution paid for Q3 2018.

EPD's cash flow from operations increased 4% Y/Y to $1.6B; the Q3 distribution represents a 59% payout ratio of CFFO .