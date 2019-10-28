Aptinyx up 6% premarket on positive NYX-2925 data

Thinly traded micro cap Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is up 6% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a 22-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NYX-2925 in fibromyalgia patients. The data will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Atlanta next week.

Treatment with NYX-2925, an NMDA receptor modulator, resulted in statistically significant changes in neuroimaging markers through week 6, the study's primary endpoint. Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in pain, fatigue and other fibromyalgia symptoms were also observed. No safety signals were reported.

Development is ongoing.