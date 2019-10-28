Alliance Resource Q3 earnings impacted by challenging coal environment

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) down 1.83% in pre-market as Q3 earnings came in below expectations, with revenues down 6.6% Y/Y to $464.7M, primarily due to lower coal sales revenues on reduced coal sales volumes & prices, partially offset by the addition of oil & gas royalty revenues.

As a result of lower revenues and $15.2M non-cash asset impairment, net income declined 47% to $39.1M, with adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.1% to $138.3M

Amid current market environment, ARLP has updated its 2019 guidance for coal operations and consolidated results, with total coal production expected in the range of 40.1M — 40.4M short tons and coal sales price of ~ $44.75 — $45.00 per ton sold

Forecasts consolidated revenues of $1.87B — $1.89B, adjusted EBITDA of ~$598M — $618M and net income between $400M — $420M.

Previously: Alliance Resource Partners EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Oct. 28)