Citi partners with Global Payments, PPRO for digital consumer payments

Citi's (NYSE:C) Treasury and Trade Solutions enters additional partnerships to support the development of its Spring by Citi consumer payments offering for institutional clients.

The bank will incorporate Global Payments' (NYSE:GPN) card processing solutions and PPRO's access to local payment methods within its holistic offering.

Spring by Citi will enable digital commerce for clients by extending Citi’s presence and capabilities offered to institutional clients.

Using the Mastercard payment gateway, Spring by Citi will offer institutional merchants the ability to collect from a range of payment methods including cards, e-wallets, and new bank transfers such as Request to Pay, Instant Payments, and Open Banking.