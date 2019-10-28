Diamond Offshore's losses rise as revenues fall but exceed expectations

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO +3.2% ) opens higher despite nearly doubling its Q3 loss, as revenues fell 11% to $254M from the year-ago quarter, although the loss was far less than analyst estimates.

DO recorded a loss of $95.1M for the quarter compared with a $51.1M loss in the year-ago period.

DO also says it secured a new contract for its Ocean Apex semi-submersible rig with Woodside Petroleum at an undisclosed dayrate.

As of Oct. 1, the company's total contracted backlog was $1.8B, including $540M of backlog secured YTD.