BorgWarner lands EV contract

BorgWarner (BWA +1.6% ) says it developed an innovative torque vectoring system for electric vehicles which enables the use of just one electric motor instead of the traditional two that are typically found on electric vehicles.

The company says the EV solution is cost-effective and will significantly reduce the vehicle space needed as well as the weight of the system. It's noted that traditional torque-vectoring systems require two e-machines in the rear, which are expensive and heavy, while BorgWarner's technology conserves weight and space in the driveline, aiding in overall vehicle efficiency.

BorgWarner says production will start in the first half of 2022 for a major, global OEM's electric vehicle.

