Saudis in talks over Vision Fund 2 - Fox

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is in talks with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) over an investment in Vision Fund 2, the company's second huge tech investment vehicle, Fox Business says.

But the Saudis are negotiating a reduced fee structure this time, after SoftBank's writedown of the first Vision Fund.

News of a second fund came this summer without the Saudis listed as likely investors, after the sovereign wealth fund had taken part in the first $100B fund.

SoftBank has yet to finalize any investments in Vision Fund 2 other than its own $38B; investment from the PIF would be a major victory for the new fund, amid recent SoftBank stumbles with WeWork, Uber and Slack.