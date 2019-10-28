S&P 500 sets new all-time high with Microsoft, AT&T on top

The S&P 500 opens at record highs, stoked by positive reactions to corporate news, expectations for the Fed to issue a rate cut on Wednesday, and reports that the U.S. and China appear close to finalizing some sections of a "Phase One" trade deal; Dow +0.7% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.6% .

Notable early gainers include Microsoft ( +2.9% ) after winning a $10B cloud computing contract with the U.S. Department of Defense and AT&T ( +4.9% ) after announcing a "multi-faceted" plan to create shareholder value.

European markets are mostly higher after the EU granted a three-month Brexit delay, with Germany's DAX +0.5% , France's CAC +0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows information technology ( +1.2% ) in the lead on the back of Microsoft's $10B cloud computing contract with the government, while utilities ( -0.5% ) and real estate ( -0.6% ) are the only groups trading lower.

U.S. Treasury prices are header lower, raising the two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.79.