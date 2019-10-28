Mercury General sinks 7.3% as Q3 EPS disappoints

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) slumps 7.3% after Q3 earnings fail to live up to analysts' expectations.

Q3 operating EPS of 78 cents falls short of the $1.08 consensus estimate and declines from $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Increases quarterly dividend by 0.4% to 63 cents per share from 62.75 cents in the prior quarter.

Q3 combined ratio of 98.6% falls from 95.6% a year ago.

Q3 net premiums earned of $915.0M rises 6.6% Y/Y, while net premiums written of $983.1M increases 8.6%.

Notes favorable development of ~$1M for Q3 and unfavorable development of ~$6M in year-ago quarter on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment reserves.

Q3 net investment income before taxes of $36.4M vs. $38.2B a year earlier; annual average yield on investments after income taxes was 3.2% vs. 3.5% a year ago.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Mercury General EPS misses by $0.30, beats on revenue (Oct. 28)