Philips misses Q3 estimates on connected care weakness

Philips (NYSE:PHG) -3% pre-market after Q3 net earnings fell 29% to €211M from €307M a year ago and missing analyst consensus, hit by a €78M impairment charge and a lower margin at its connected care operations.

PHG says Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled €583M, up from €568M in the year-earlier quarter, but adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 12.4% from 13.2% a year ago.

For 2019, PHG continues to expect comparable sales growth of 4%-6% and an adjusted EBITDA improvement of 10-20 basis points, "given overall significant headwinds and the performance trajectory of the connected care businesses, which we are addressing."

For 2020, PHG forecasts 4%-6% comparable sales growth and an adjusted EBITA margin improvement of ~100 bps.