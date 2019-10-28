3D Systems +3% after corrosion research contract

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) gains 3% after announcing a contract to conduct research and develop a corrosion performance design guide for the direct metal printing of nickel alloys.

DDD was selected for the project by America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, and the Department of Defense. The program is funded by the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

The company says its tech is particularly ideal for shipbuilding and munition fabrication. 3D will collaborate on the project with Newport News Shipbuilding, Northrop Grunman Innovation Systems, and corrosion experts at the University of Akron.