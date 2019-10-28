Coca-Cola and PepsiCo both called 'superior' stocks

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian says investors can drink up both Coca-Cola (KO -0.2% ) and PepsiCo (PEP +0.2% ). Q3 results are seen confirming the bull thesis for both stocks into 2020.

MS on PepsiCo: "We rate PEP Overweight, as we believe superior PEP organic sales growth, continued solid and above consensus gross margin expansion, and high EPS visibility post a rebase under a new CEO are not fully priced into a discounted valuation vs. peers."

MS on Coca-Cola: "We believe KO offers a clearly superior LT topline growth outlook vs. CPG peers, with stronger pricing power and favorable strategy tweaks, positive momentum in emerging markets, and an inflection in FCF, which are not reflected in relative valuation close to peers."

Shares of PepsiCo are up 23.9% YTD, while Coca-Cola is 13.4% higher.