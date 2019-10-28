DRDGold production climbs 5%; part of stolen concentrate recovered

DRDGold (DRD -2.5% ) reports a 5% Q/Q increase in gold production to 48K oz., boosted by a 4% rise in tonnage throughput at its Far West Gold Recoveries operation, which achieved planned throughput of 500K mt/month from Phase 1.

DRD says it also successfully started operating its mills at the start of September, which resulted in a 3% decrease in cash operating cost per kg of gold sold.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to R326.1M for the quarter, mainly due to a 15% jump in gold price received and a 6% increase in gold sold.

But DRD says Q3 all-in sustaining costs per kg jumped 11%, citing the change in estimate of environmental rehabilitation recognized, which lowered the comparative unit costs of the previous quarter.

Additionally, DRD says police recovered "a large part of the gold-containing concentrate" that had been stolen from its Ergo operation in an armed robbery last week.