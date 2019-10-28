Mastercard makes it easier for fintechs to use Mastercard technology

Mastercard (MA +0.7% ) launches a program that's intended to simplify the way it works with fintechs and offer a single entry-point to the company's portfolio of specialized programs.

Mastercard Acclerate will enable fintechs to be onboarded to Mastercard in a matter of weeks and guide them through everything the company can offer.

Program participants are connected to relevant parts of the business to integrate Mastercard’s proprietary technology, leverage its insights and cybersecurity services, engage new customers, and reach new markets and segments.