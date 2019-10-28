Covestro tightens FY19 guidance

Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) narrowed its full-year forecast amid a challenging economic environment, particularly in the automotive sector; Covestro’s automotive and transportation business accounts for ~20% of the group’s sales.

Forecasts EBITDA of ~€1.6B - €1.7B down from previous range of €1.5B - €2B as the company reported a weaker-than-expected Q3 net income of €147M, -70%

Sales declined 14.6% Y/Y to €3.7B, primarily due to lower selling prices attributable to Polyurethanes and polycarbonates segments

Overall EBITDA declined ~50% to €425M, due to lower margins; operating cash flow decreased to €462M and free cash flow was down to €243M

Previously: Covestro AG reports Q3 results (Oct. 28)