Y-mAbs up 6% on positive omburtamab data

Thinly traded Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB +5.8% ) is up in early trade, albeit on turnover of only 20K shares, on the heels of updated data from a single-center study evaluating omburtamab for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) leptomeningeal metastases (cancer cells from other parts of the body have migrated to the cerebrospinal fluid) from neuroblastoma and other cancers. The results were presented at the International Society of Pediatric Oncology Annual Congress in Lyon, France.

Median survival increased to 50.8 months in patients (n=107) receiving up to two doses of radiolabeled omburtamab, up from 47.1 months at the first readout (n=93).

The safety profile has been generally positive. Only 1.5% of injections to date (n=3/201) were associated with serious adverse events requiring discontinuation of treatment.

The company plans to initiate a rolling U.S. marketing application in December.