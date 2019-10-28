Affiliated Managers +4.1% as Q3 beats even with $19.7B outflows

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) gains 4.1% after Q3 economic EPS of $3.16 beats the average analyst estimate by two cents and falls from $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net client cash outflows of $19.7B were driven by certain quantitative strategies across liquid alternatives and global equities.

"However, we continued to generate strong momentum in private markets, wealth management, and fixed income," said President and CEO Jay C. Horgen.

During Q3, AMG purchased $110M of common stock; average shares outstanding on an adjusted diluted basis were 50.4M in Q3 2019 vs. 53.2M a year earlier.

Assets under management of $750.7B at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $772.2B at June 30, 2019; includes market appreciation of $1.8B and negative impact of $4.2B from foreign exchange.

Q3 total consolidated expenses of $373.4M declined from $421.6M in Q3 2018.

Q3 consolidated revenue of $549M, beating the consensus of $547.1M, fell 8.7% Y/Y.

Previously: Affiliated Managers EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 28)