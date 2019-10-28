Simon Property makes more equity investments in consumer brands

Simon Property Group (SPG -1.5% ) makes equity investments in a number of consumer brands including health lifestyle brand Life Time, Pinstripes dining and entertainment, Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE), Sports Illustrated, and Major Food Group's PARM Italian dining brand.

Also made a recent minority investment in Soho House, a hotel and members' club chain.

Life Time is scheduled to open its latest athletic resort, Life Time Sport, and Life Time Work coworking space on Dec. 3 at Southdale Center in Edina, MN, with at least 10 more Life Time destinations at Simon locations to follow.

Three more Pinstripes are set to open at Simon locations, and PARM is scheduled to open its first location outside New York City at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in early 2020.