Armstrong World -6% post Q3 results, tightens FY19 guidance

Armstrong World Industries (AWI -6.4% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 6.4% Y/Y to $227.1M, driven by higher volumes in the Architectural Specialties segment, and higher Mineral Fiber average unit value.

Sales by segments: Mineral Fiber $218.6M (+2.7% Y/Y); and Architectural Specialties $218.6M (+22.6% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 273 bps to 40.3%; and operating margin improved by 970 bps to 40.9%.

Adj. EBITDA was $114M (+13.4% Y/Y), driven by favorable AUV fall-through to profit in the Mineral Fiber segment and volume growth in the Architectural Specialties segment; and margin improved by 275 bps to 41.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $121.4M, compared to $159M a year ago.

Adj. Free cash flow for the quarter was $99M (+34.1% Y/Y).

FY19 Outlook: Sales $1.04B to $1.05B, growth of 7% to 8% (prior growth or 7% to 10%); and Adj. EBITDA expectation $400M to $405M, growth of 13% to 15%.

Previously: Armstrong World EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (Oct. 28)