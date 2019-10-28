Sempra Energy, Mitsui sign deal to expand two LNG export terminals

Sempra Energy (SRE -1.1% ) says it entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF) to expand a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana and another in Baja California.

SRE and Mitsui are part of a consortium building three liquefied natural gas production units in phase 1 development of the Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana, and the companies have agreed to build two more production units as part of a phase 2 expansion.

The companies also will develop an LNG export terminal at the already existing Energia Costa Azul import terminal along the Pacific Ocean south of Tijuana, Mexico.

Mitsui says it will buy up to one third of the available capacity for phase 2 of Cameron LNG and as much as 1M tons/year of LNG and invest in the Energia Costa Azul expansion.