Nvidia launches two Shield TVs; NVDA +1.5%

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) officially launches the new $149 Shield TV and the $199 Shield TV Pro.
The models both have the new Tegra X1+ processor, which Nvidia says offers up to 25% better performance than its predecessor. There's also AI-assisted upscaling, Google Assistant integration, and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
The Shield TVP Pro has the USB 3.0 Type-A ports of the previous generation model, 3GB of memory, and 16GB of storage.
The Shield TV lacks the ports and has 8GB of internal storage.
Nvidia shares are up 1.5% to $207.57.
