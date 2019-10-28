Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $8M; disposes property for $11.2M

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR +0.7% ) announces the acquisition of an industrial property for $8M and the disposition of one asset for $11.2M.

Rexford acquired 8985 Crestmar Point, located in San Diego for $143 per square foot. The low-coverage property consists of an industrial building containing 55,816 sq. ft. on 3.42 acres of land that is currently 88% leased to two tenants at below-market rents.

Rexford sold an industrial complex located at 13914-13928 E. Valley Boulevard in La Puente, for $192 per sq. ft. Rexford had acquired the property for ~$4.7M in 2013. Proceeds from the disposition will be recycled in a tax deferred 1031 exchange to fund acquisitions.