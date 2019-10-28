Rare CTSH bull trims target

BMO maintains an Outperform rating on Cognizant Tech (CTSH +0.3% ) but lowers the target from $80 to $75.

The firm cites "a backdrop of deteriorating economic fundamental" and FX headwinds.

CTSH will report Q3 results on October 30. BMO notes that most IT services companies that have reported in the past month have posted weak revenue and/or signings.

The firm remains bullish, seeing CTSH as "beginning a long journey back to improved growth."

Cognizant has a Hold averages Sell Side rating with only eight Buy-equivalent ratings out of the 30 total.