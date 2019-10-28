Miners should leverage technology as scrutiny rises, Rio Tinto CEO says

Mining companies should make more use of technology to respond to increasing demands from investors and communities for responsible mining practices, Rio Tinto (RIO +1% ) CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques says.

Technologies such as autonomous railcars and increased automation can lower the impact of the industry on the environment as well as raise profit margins, Jacques says at the London Metal Exchange Week in London.

The approach to doing business in a more environmentally friendly way needs to be "based on a pragmatic kind of sustainability - with profitability at its heart," the CEO says. "Only a profitable business can provide sustainable benefits to shareholders, to communities, and governments."

Rio has pledged substantial decarbonization by 2050 and is looking into generating battery-grade lithium carbonate from waste rock in California and testing new approaches at its Winu copper project in Australia.