Industry is catching up to Square - Barron's

Square (SQ -0.3% ) caught traditional payment-processing companies off-guard with its card-reader that plugs into a smartphone or tablet, giving small merchants an easy way to accept credit and debit cards. Now others in the industry are catching up, Barron's reports.

That became apparent in its Q2 earnings report -- the dollars that flowed through its platform fell below analysts' expectations for a second consecutive quarter.

Nomura Instinet's Bill Carcache initiated coverage of Square earlier this month with a Reduce rating, noting that the stock should be valued more like a payment processor than the software company multiples it's been trading at.

It's not "worth the kind of premium multiple that the market is putting on it at the moment," Carcache told Barron's.

Now Square faces competition from First Data's Clover offering, Verifone's mobile payment options for small business, ShopKeep, a venture-backed point of sale platform.

But Square is also looking for new avenues to grow, including its Cash App, which has 15M customers, and its plan to attract larger merchants.

Quant rating is Neutral; SA Authors' average rating is Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

Compare Square's key stats with those of its peers; under manage comparables, change peers to PYPL, FISV, GPN, FIS, MA, or V.