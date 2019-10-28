ABB buys 67% stake in Chinese electric vehicle charging company

ABB (ABB +0.4% ) says it has bought a 67% stake in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology, a Chinese firm which makes charging stations and software platforms to enable vehicles to be charged with electricity, with the potential to increase its stake in the next three years; financial terms are not disclosed.

The acquisition, the first under CEO Peter Voser, is aimed at raising ABB's presence in the fast-growing Chinese electric vehicle market and strengthen the company's relations with makers of electrically powered trucks and cars.

China has the world's largest electric vehicle fleet, totaling 2M vehicles, ABB says.