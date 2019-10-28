Tesla, BMW and Hyundai expected to gain U.S. market share in October

TrueCar estimates U.S. car sales will fall 4.7% in October on an adjusted basis to 1,339,420 vehicles. The research firm projects a seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales of 16.6M units for the month.

"Even though consumer sentiment has improved month-over-month, lower incentive spend this month compared with September and the GM strike are contributing to lower sales in October," says TrueCar Chief Economist Oliver Strauss.

TrueCar forecast by manufacturer: BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) +5.9% to 29,157 vehicles, Daimler +3.3% to 34,129, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -6.1% to 172,913, Ford -7.9% to 183,394, General Motors (NYSE:GM) -11.4% to 219,764, Honda (NYSE:HMC) +2.5% to 130,014, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) +5.7% to 58,220, Kia +1.5% to 47,550, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -10.6% to 102,096, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) -3.2% to 55,702, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +14.0% to 17,526, Toyota -3.8% to190,895, Volkswagen -1.3% to 50,251.