Agile down 52% on dim hopes for Twirla application

Nano cap Agile Therapeutics (AGRX -52.2% ) slumps on more than a 13x surge in volume in reaction to the FDA's briefing document ahead of Wednesday's meeting of the Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee to review and discuss its (third) marketing application for contraceptive patch Twirla.

The review team considers the estimated Pearl Index (PI) (pregnancy rate/100 women-years of drug exposure) in the Phase 3 ATI-CL23 study to be too high as well as the upper bound of the confidence interval (CI).

Specifically, the PI in the trial was 5.83, above the maximum threshold of 5.0 for approved combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs). The upper value of the CI interval (4.45 - 7.21) is also considered unacceptable.

Another negative from the trial was almost a 2x pregnancy rate in obese women considering that 28% of females ages 18-44 were classified as obese by the CDC in 2017.

To address the PI issue, the company is proposing a Limitation of Use in the labeling stating that Twirla is less effective in women weighing at least 202 pounds or have a Body Mass Index of at least 30 kg/m2. The review team does not appear to be on board with this "fix" citing concerns with Twirla's effectiveness in the overall population, including non-obese women.

