Premier Gold's South Arturo mine declares commercial production

Premier Gold (OTCPK:PIRGF +0.1% ) reported that the El Niño underground mine at South Arturo, has achieved commercial production.

The mine is a joint venture between Premier and Nevada Gold Mines, a JV between Newmont-Goldcorp and Barrick Gold operated by Barrick

The milestone was reached ahead of schedule and on budget.

The company said that based on current projections, overall gold production is anticipated to surpass expectations of ~5,000 ounces - 10 000 ounces in 2019

Premier’s proportionate share of development capital for 2019 was budgeted at $39M.