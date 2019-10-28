Nexstar moving to impression-based currency with Comscore

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.3% ) is transitioning its ad sales from ratings-based measurement to an impressions-based currency.

The switch to a cost-per-impression model should offer more qualitative audience data along with more comparability to non-broadcast platforms for the nation's biggest local broadcaster.

Nexstar's been working with Comscore (SCOR +16.6% ) on a viewer measurement metric that works across broadcast, digital, mobile and streaming platforms.

The move will enable Nexstar to provide advertisers with consumer data including household income, shopping preferences, and brand loyalties.

Comscore's also moving today amid a series of measurement deals with Discovery.