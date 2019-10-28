Fitbit jumps on report of Google acquisition talks (updated)

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has been halted after an 18.6% jump on a Reuters report that Google (GOOG +1.6% , GOOGL +1.7% ) is in talks to acquire the fitness tech company.

Reuters had reported last month that Fitbit was considering a sale.

While Google and owner Alphabet compete with rivals like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in smartphones, it has yet to join them in the market for wearables, Reuters notes.