Fitbit jumps on report of Google acquisition talks (updated)

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has been halted after an 18.6% jump on a Reuters report that Google (GOOG +1.6%, GOOGL +1.7%) is in talks to acquire the fitness tech company.
Reuters had reported last month that Fitbit was considering a sale.
While Google and owner Alphabet compete with rivals like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in smartphones, it has yet to join them in the market for wearables, Reuters notes.
Updated 11:53 a.m.: Fitbit's resumed trading after its volatility halt and is now up 35.5%.
