Halliburton, Repsol ink cloud data management deal for E&P

Halliburton (HAL -0.7% ) says it signed a multi-year agreement with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) to provide a cloud-based master data management solution for exploration and production activities; financial terms are not disclosed.

HAL says the software will enable users to load, ingest, manage and access log, well and other E&P data across different locations for greater efficiency and productivity throughout Repsol's asset portfolio.

Repsol will implement the cloud solution for simultaneous access and management across 10 global locations during the contract’s first year with additional locations to follow.