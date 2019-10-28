AstraZeneca's Imfinzi extends progression-free survival in first-line lung cancer

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.6% ) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, POSEIDON, evaluating the combination of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and CTLA4 monoclonal antibody tremelimumab, added to chemo, in previously untreated patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemo alone.

On the safety front, the triple combo showed roughly the same profile as Imfinzi + chemo with no increase in discontinuations.

Data on the other primary endpoint, overall survival (OS), is not yet mature, but expected in 2020.

The company intends to share the results with health authorities will submit the data for presentation at a future medical conference.

Shares are currently halted.